As far as the 2020 UEFA European Championship title goes, both Poland and Slovakia are long shots to go all the way. However, in a Group E that also contains a redeveloping Spain and a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden, both will fancy their chances of advancing in third place or better. Key to both nations' chances will be getting a win here and the Polish are naturally favored due to the presence of Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski. The Slovaks still have talismanic captain Marek Hamsik in their ranks, so there is a bit of pedigree on both sides in this one.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jun. 14 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Monday, Jun. 14 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Krestovsky Stadium -- Saint Petersburg, Russia

Krestovsky Stadium -- Saint Petersburg, Russia TV: ESPN/Univision

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: POL -120; Draw +220; SVK +450 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Poland:

Poland are not in their best run of form with just one win from their last seven matches across all competitions, including UEFA Nations League and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Lewandowski was out injured for some of those encounters and Arkadiusz Milik has been ruled out after working hard to build up form with Olympique de Marseille to make the cut for Paulo Sousa's Euro 2020 squad. With three draws from their last five against mainly tournament opposition, they do appear capable of at least avoiding defeat. However, with Spain and then Sweden to come, the Poles need an opening win.

Slovakia:

Slovakia needed extra time to beat Northern Ireland to qualify, but have since won against Scotland, in the Nations League and Russia in World Cup qualifying. Stefan Tarkovic's men can mix it with teams who are at this summer's Euro, but they have also lost to the likes of Czech Republic and Israel and failed to be Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria recently. If the Slovaks are to get anything out of Group E, they will need to beat Poland and make life tough for Spain and Sweden.

Prediction

Lewandowski the difference as Poland open with a win. Pick: Poland 2-1 Slovakia.