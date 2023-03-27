It's another international break Monday. But don't worry, there's plenty to talk about here on the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. I'm Mike Goodman and I'm here to walk you through a surprisingly busy weekend of soccer. NWSL opening weekend saw some surprises, some bangers, and a whole lot of NWSL is back vibes. Meanwhile the USMNT took care of business in Grenada, Euro qualifying got underway, and Antonio Conte finally got fired by Tottenham.

So let's get to it:

⚽ The Forward Line

NWSL returns with a bang as Portland Thorns dominate

NWSL was not messing around in its return to action this weekend. Defending champions Portland Thorns, in particular, began their title defense with a no-doubt-about-it 4-0 win at home against the Orlando Pride. It took all of 16 minutes for the team to take the lead through Morgan Weaver and then just six more for them to double it as Sophia Smith scored off an assist from Christine Sinclair. This was a drubbing of epic proportions with the Thorns outshooting Orlando 27-9 and putting 16 shots on target to Orlando's 1. There's a reason they were the top of our preseason Power Rankings from Sandra Herrera and that they're going to stay there, possibly for a good long while.

For some other sides the road was bumpier. The Kansas City Current made the finals last year and then were one of the most aggressive sides in adding pieces this offseason, but an injury to Debinha ruined the superstars potential debut against her old club, the North Carolina Courage. The Courage took advantage and upset the Current 1-0. It's a long season though, and the hope for the Current is that the experience that the experience that the team gets now, especially young players like rookie Michelle Cooper will pay dividends down the road. But on Saturday Cooper had the fewest touches of any player who went 90 minutes for either team, so there's work to be done.

And last, but not least we've got the Sand Diego Wave who put in an impressive 3-2 performance in their opening day win against the Chicago Red Stars. The Wave started this season the same way they spent most of last season, getting a crucial Alex Morgan penalty to take all three points as she slotted home the winner in the 89th minute. Morgan put this team on her shoulders last year, and if she does it again this year, the Wave could be serious contenders in only their second NWSL season.

Make sure you check out Herrera's full Power Rankings after a chaotic first week.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Christian Pulisic is becoming the USMNT's veteran leader

Getty Images

The United States men's national team took care of business on Friday night in Grenada, cruising to a 7-1 victory. The result wasn't all that surprising, but what has been notable in this international break is how Christian Pulisic, now 24 years of age, is stepping up and becoming a more vocal leader for this team both on and off the field. Here's Chuck Booth on his development, and what it might mean for his future.

Booth: "A grizzled veteran at only 24, Pulisic is beginning to enter what should be the prime of his career, which only means good things for the USMNT. No matter how much playing time he gets while with his club, he's ready to go when he wears the United States badge and that's something that will only help with figuring out what his next destination is as well. Clubs will recognize the professionalism that he has shown while dealing with an adverse situation at Chelsea as well as his USMNT performances."

