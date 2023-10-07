The NWSL playoff race is in the final stretch with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Second-place Portland Thorns and third-place NJ/NY Gotham FC will square off on Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The two teams are still in contention for the 2023 NWSL Shield, awarded to the winningest team, but Portland have an eye on a bye to the semifinal round if they defeat Gotham. Fans can watch the match on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Viewing info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 7 | 5 p.m. ET Place: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon



Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon Live stream: Paramount+



Paramount+ Odds: Thorns -115; Draw +280; Gotham +290

Playoff scenarios

Portland Thorns FC (32 points, 20-9-5)



Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:

A win + NCC draw/loss + WAS draw/loss



Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win/draw OR

A loss + WAS win OR

A loss + WAS draw + NCC draw/loss OR

A loss + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss





NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-6-6)



Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + WAS draw/loss + NCC loss + HOU/LA draw OR

A draw + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU/LA draw

Players to watch

Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC): The forward has been a key focal point in the absence of Sophia Smith. She's second on the team in goals scored (seven) and xG (6.85) and will be crucial in the final two games of the season. Weaver's presence inside the box is massive as all her goals have been converted in the area, but her connection with her teammates is an extra offensive boost and is third on the team in assists (four).

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC): Despite not scoring a goal with the team since June, Williams still leads the club in goals scored (seven) and xG (7.28). Her efforts to win the ball and counter press are major assets to the team. If she can reconnect with newly acquired Esther Gonzalez, the duo combined for a goal on Sept. 16, then Gotham can shake up the league standings once more.

Prediction

The last time the two teams met in was in July and Gotham pulled off the narrow win. With Providence Park providing playoff environment, expect another close match setting up the ultimate Decision Day. Pick: Thorns 1, Gotham 1