Familiar foes face off in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Wednesday as the Portland Thorns host the OL Reign. These teams sit in first and third place, respectively, in the NWSL standings and have each won three of their last five league matches. Portland has one win and one draw in the Challenge Cup and enters Wednesday's match following a 4-2 league win against the Washington Spirit, while the Reign have two wins and one draw in the Challenge Cup and are coming off of a 2-1 league win against the San Diego Wave.

Kickoff from Providence Park in Portland, Ore., is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How to watch OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign date: Wednesday, June 28

Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign time: 10:30 p.m. ET

live stream: Paramount+

NWSL picks for OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from women's soccer expert Sandra Herrera. Herrera is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals.

For Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign, Herrera is picking the Thorns to win 1-0. The expert notes that this rivalry will probably look a little different than other times out since both teams will be missing players who joined USWNT for the Women's World Cup. That being said, Herrera acknowledges that both sides have deep enough benches to make Wednesday's Challenge Cup match a competitive one.

The Thorns defeated the Reign 2-0 on June 3, and the expert expects another defensive effort from the home team.

"A good game by Thorns defensive midfielder Sam Coffey will be key to Portland's success," Herrera told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

