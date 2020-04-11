Portland Timbers goalkeeper, who runs his own publishing company, wants to write kid's books about every team

What separates Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella from the rest of his competition in MLS is that he's the only one who has a side gig as a children's book author. Not only that, but he can also boast of running his own publishing company, alongside his father-in-law.

With the combination of those two professional interests, it makes sense that Attinella's life goal is to create something for every family of sports fans around the country.

"Maybe it will happen when I'm done playing, maybe it'll happen when I'm still playing, but my ultimate goal for the books is to have one for every sports team," he said to the Associated Press. "I just think that every fan base deserves something like this where they could pass the story down from generation to generation, giving parents and kids a way to share their passion for sports."

Attinella's start into writing began in 2016 when he started making a nursery rhyme based on the Chicago Cubs ending their 108-year World Series. It resulted in his first book, The Curse Ends: The Story of the 2016 Chicago Cubs, which was published through It Had To Be Told, the company he runs with his father-in-law.

Since then, he's released four other books under his name: Cleveland Wins a Championship: The story of the 2016 Cavaliers, Greatest Ever: The Story of a Coach, a Quarterback and a Comeback, The Great Space Race: The Story of How America Put a Man on the Moon and Roll Crimson Roll: The Story of College Football's Greatest Dynasty.

Other American soccer players that have gotten into the children's stories game include Mia Hamm, who published Winners Never Quit! in 2004, and Alex Morgan, who has a series of books called The Kicks.

Attinella made 46 appearances with the Timbers starting from 2017 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. He did not start in either game for Portland during the two matchweeks the 2020 season had gone through before it was suspended because of coronavirus, that job went to Steve Clark