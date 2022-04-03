The LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be trying to find their footing when the Western Conference foes square off Sunday in a Major League Soccer matchup. The Timbers (1-3-1) are dealing with injury issues that carried over from last season, when they lost on penalties to NYCFC in the MLS Cup final. Still, they have just one loss and pulled off a 1-1 draw at home last Sunday against Orlando City despite being down a man for the final 15 minutes. They are unbeaten in their last five games at Providence Park. The Galaxy (2-0-2) got off to a strong start but come in off losses in their last two outings. They have not played since a 1-0 setback to Orlando City on March 19.

Kickoff in Portland is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Portland is the +150 favorite (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy odds from Caesars Sportsbook. LA is the +180 underdog, a draw is listed at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers:

Portland vs. LA: Portland -0.5

Portland vs. LA over-under: 2.5 goals

Portland vs. LA money line: Portland +150, Galaxy +180, Draw +245

POR: Sebastian Blanco has 33 goals and 33 assists in six seasons

LA: Chicharito has 21 goals and two assists in 37 matches with the team



Why you should back Portland Timbers

The Timbers rebounded from a 4-1 rout at the hands of FC Dallas with a gritty draw last week in front of the home crowd. After Jose Van Rankin was sent off on a red card in the 76th minute, Christhian Paredes converted a penalty kick in the 80th and Portland held on. The Timbers Army spurred the team, and the boisterous crowd makes for an uncomfortable atmosphere for visitors. Portland won the MLS Cup in 2015 and has been a runner-up twice since then.

Portland has not lost in regulation in its past 13 games at home, including the playoffs. It is grinding away with last year's top scorer Felipe Mora (11 goals) recovering from knee surgery. Playmaker Sebastian Blanco also has been a part-time player as he regains fitness following his own knee issue, but he has an assist and always provides a spark off the bench. Colombian midfielder Yimmi Chara has stepped into the void and has two goals and an assist so far.

Why you should back LA Galaxy

LA kicked off the season with a 1-0 victory against reigning champion NYCFC and followed with a 1-0 win against Charlotte. It is feeling its way, but it has the capability to score goals. Chicharito is the key to the offense, and he has scored twice after tying for third in MLS with 17 goals last season. The 33-year-old scored 37 goals and won two titles in four seasons with Manchester United. LA has just four goals but has an expected goals of 7.1, so it should start converting.

The Timbers were manhandled in the loss to FC Dallas, and they were lucky to get the draw last week against Orlando. The Galaxy also are well-rested after two weeks off. They held the ball for 63 percent of a 3-2 loss to Seattle and 62 percent of the setback to Orlando. LA is fifth in the MLS in possession (58 percent) while Portland is 21st (45.8), so it should control the game. It also leads the league in shots (71) while the Timbers have yielded the most in MLS (82).

