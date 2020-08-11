The MLS is Back Tournament will draw to a close Tuesday night with the Portland Timbers and Orlando City playing in the tournament final. The Timbers have impressed throughout their entire tournament while Orlando has turned heads throughout their campaign as well under new head coach Oscar Pareja. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Tuesday, Aug. 11

: Tuesday, Aug. 11 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN Deportes Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Orlando +150; Draw +250; Portland +175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Orlando City: The pressure is off the team as they have surprised throughout the tournament advancing all the way to the final under a new head coach. Orlando will be without forward Dom Dwyer, but will likely rely on team captain Nani, who has been an anchor for the team throughout the tournament. Orlando will be facing an experienced Portland side, but maintaining expectations during this competition has kept the team playing loose and fluidly.

Portland Timbers: The Timbers have had an impressive tournament to date, going unbeaten in the group stage, and winning their semifinal against Philadelphia Union thanks to goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and tournament MVP candidate Sebastian Blanco. The team has been playing its best soccer in the knockout round, combining strong individual performances from young talent and veteran players. If the midfield continues to dictate the flow, they could have another winning performance.

Prediction

Championships are won with full team performances and Portland has offense and defense connecting into the final. Pick: Portland 2, Orlando 1