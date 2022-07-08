The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers renew what's widely considered the best rivalry in MLS when the two teams collide on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Sounders (8-7-2), who won MLS' first Concacaf Champions League title in May, entered Thursday in seventh place in the Western Conference with 26 points. They are coming off a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Timbers (5-6-8) are in 10th place in the West with 23 points. They played Nashville SC to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m ET. Seattle is the -117 money line favorite (risk $117 to win $100) in the latest Sounders vs. Timbers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Portland the +300 underdog. A draw is priced at +280 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sounders vs. Timbers spread: Seattle -0.5 (-125)

Sounders vs. Timbers over-under: 2.5

Sounders vs. Timbers money line: Seattle -117, Portland +300, Draw +280

SEA: The Sounders are tied for third in MLS in goals conceded (19)

POR: The Timbers rank third in the Western Conference in goals scored (29)

Why you should back the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders are playing arguably their best soccer of the season. They are 4-1-1 in their last six matches, having beaten Charlotte (2-1), Vancouver (4-0), Kansas City (3-0) and Toronto (2-0) and drawn with LAFC (1-1), the top team in the Western Conference. Over its last nine matches, Seattle has six wins, two losses and one draw.

In addition, Raul Ruidiaz has had success against Portland. The 31-year-old forward from Peru has scored 10 goals in 11 MLS games against the Timbers, including the playoffs. That's tied for the most by any player against any single opponent since Ruidiaz debuted in MLS in July 2018.

Why you should back the Portland Timbers

The Timbers have had the Sounders' number in Seattle. Over the last six regular season matches between the teams in Seattle, Portland is unbeaten, securing four wins and two draws. That is the longest such streak at the Sounders in MLS history.

In addition, the Timbers are on their best roll of the season. Portland is unbeaten in its last four matches (two wins, two draws), the club's longest unbeaten streak this season. The Timbers have scored multiple goals in each of their last three matches after doing so just four times in their first 16 MLS games in 2022.

