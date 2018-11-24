Portland Timbers vs. Sporting KC: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Major League Soccer's Western Conference finals kick off on Sunday with the first leg between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City from the Pacific Northwest. It's the 2013 champions Sporting against the 2015 champions, with the winner over the two legs set to face with Atlanta United or the New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup 2018. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

MLS: Portland vs. Sporting KC

Date : Sunday, Nov. 25



: Sunday, Nov. 25 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET



: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Portland, Ore.



: Portland, Ore. TV channel : FS1 and Fox Deportes



: FS1 and Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Portland +135 / Kansas City +205 / Draw + 230

Storylines

Portland: Were the Timbers supposed to be here? The team was the fifth seed, won at FC Dallas in the opening round and then knocked off rival the Seattle Sounders in the conference semifinals. And now they are full of confidence with the No. 1 seed in the West up next. In three playoff games this season, the Timbers have six goals scored and five against, with a 1-0 record in penalty shootouts.

Sporting KC: The top team in the West has certainly looked the part in the playoffs. In beating Real Salt Lake last round, Sporting scored five goals and conceded three in the last 180 minutes. The team has to be a bit sharper defensively, but the organization in the midfield will be key to getting a positive result on the road.

Portland vs. Sporting KC prediction

It's even through the first hour, and it looks like Portland will get the first-leg advantage with a narrow victory, but Sporting equalizes late.

Pick: Draw (+230)