The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on CBS All Access rolls on with two more clashes on Wednesday featuring some of the world's top talent. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus head to his native Portugal to take on Porto, while Sevilla welcome Erling Haaland, Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in a clash between two dark horses.

Porto vs. Juventus

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Porto +320; Draw +215; Juventus +102 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)



Rongen's take: Cristiano Ronaldo will be delighted to be back on home turf as much as Juventus will be happy to have got the most favorable draw they could have wished for. Pick: Porto 0, Juventus 2

Romano's take: Cristiano Ronaldo will make the difference in this match. The Champions League also exalts Morata, Juventus will be great on the attack but often concede something in defense and Porto can take advantage of it. Pick: Porto 1, Juventus 2

Echegaray's take: This is a tough one. On paper, Juventus clearly has the edge but last weekend's loss against Napoli worried me slightly for their chances in this tournament. But chances did come for the Italian champions, it's just that they couldn't put them away. They also have a few injuries to worry about including Paulo Dybala, Arthur and Juan Cuadrado. But Porto, who have tied their last three matches and trail the league title to Sporting Lisbon to a considerable margin, might not be able to handle Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Pick: Porto 1, Juventus 3

West's take: I don't expect many fireworks here. Juventus to scrape a very tight victory at the Stadio Dragao. Pick: Porto 0, Juventus 1

Johnson's take: I am expecting the dullest tie of the midweek slate here and a draw -- possibly even goalless -- that plays into Juve's hands. Pick: Porto 1, Juventus 1

Benge's take: I wouldn't expect vintage fare from two teams that have not exactly shone in recent games but when you see the basic errors Porto committed in defending crosses this weekend you have to at least assume that Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata are going to get plenty of headed chances. They'll probably score one. Pick: Porto 0, Juventus 1

Gonzalez's take: Cristiano Ronaldo loves dominating against his former foe in Porto, and he does it here. CR7 scores in both halves, and Juve enter the second leg with a foot into the quarterfinals. Pick: Porto 0, Juventus 3

Herrera's take: Porto will be unable to match the tempo of Juve's attack during the match, Weston McKennie will provide an assist. Pick: Porto 0, Juventus 2

Goodman's take: Juventus are just too good. Even though the team is having a down year in Serie A, where for once they haven't put the title away with months to spare, they're still strong enough to take care of a Porto side which is well below their own historical standards. Ronaldo is in form, Weston McKennie is thriving in midfield and Juve coast. Pick: Porto 0, Juventus 2

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund

Time: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Sevilla +140; Draw +235; Borussia Dortmund +200 (odds via William Hill Sportsbook)



Rongen's take: Sevilla arguably have the most illustrious Europa League record ever, but now the squad has to make a run in the UCL. Pick: Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

Romano's take: Lopetegui's team has always always shows their best when they're playing at Sanchez Pizjuan, Papu Gomez will bring quality and they can get a win. Borussia Dortmund are having many problems, but as usual Erling Haaland continues his goal-scoring ways. Pick: Sevilla 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

Echegaray's take: Well, I just wrote a big piece for us after I spent some time with the one and only Monchi, so my heart is going with Sevilla here. Papu Gomez's arrival is the final piece of the puzzle for the Andalusian club, as he fills in the hole left behind after Ever Banega's departure. Both sides are actually going in separate directions. Sevilla are one game away from a Copa del Rey final and in the top four of La Liga while BVB - out of the top four - have failed to win three of four Bundesliga matches. This is about who can nullify their opponent's weapons and yes, Erling Haaland is a force, but Sevilla's collective unit is more dangerous. Pick: Sevilla 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

West's take: Sevilla are riding high in La Liga, they've got perhaps the league's best in-form center-back in Jules Kounde, and they just added Papu Gomez to bolster their ranks. Dortmund look lost in the water, and I think Sevilla will catch them on Wednesday. Pick: Sevilla 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Johnson's take: Dortmund travel poorly and are suffering domestically, so I fully expect a strong Sevilla to add to those woes. Pick: Sevilla 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Benge's take: Dortmund are really wobbling in the Bundesliga whilst Sevilla have turned into a remorseless machine, winning eight straight with just one goal conceded in that run, most of which has come without Papu Gomez. Add the brilliant Argentine to this mix and you have a team that could go deep in the tournament as a whole. Pick: Sevilla 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Gonzalez's take: Sevilla are in strong form, and while Jules Kounde looks like a superstar defender, it's the Dortmund attack that comes alive with Erling Haaland punishing the hosts with a hat-trick performance. Pick: Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 3

Herrera's take: Sevilla put on a good defensive performance and score on a counter before Dortmund settle in and dominate. Pick: Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 3

Goodman's take: A fascinating tactical matchup. Sevilla are a slow possession side that want to use the ball to kill games and not take risks, though now with Papu Gomez they have a chance to create a little bit more. Dortmund have high flying kids that want to run in space and get on the break. But those kids are backed by a mistake prone back line that doesn't give them the support they need. Sevilla's boringness wins out. Pick: Sevilla 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

