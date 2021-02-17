The UEFA Champions League is back. Action resumed Tuesday in Europe's top club soccer competition with a pair of appetizing ties on the schedule. Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe scored four unanswered goals to take down Barcelona in the first leg. Liverpool, meanwhile, overcame recent struggles and won their first leg over RB Leipzig. Now the attention turns to Wednesday's matches as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face Porto and Sevilla host Dortmund and Erling Haaland.

So who's favored in each of the eight upcoming knockout stage first legs? And who has the best odds to lift the Champions League trophy in 2021? Below are the current odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Round of 16 odds

(All matches listed are first legs)

Sevilla vs. Dortmund, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Porto +310; Draw +220; Juventus +102

Porto vs. Juventus, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Sevilla +140; Draw +230; Dortmund +200

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, Feb. 23 (CBS All Access)

Atletico +155; Draw +210; Chelsea +195

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, Feb. 23 (CBS All Access)

Lazio +390; Draw +325; Bayern -160

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, Feb. 24 (CBS All Access)

Atalanta +170; Draw +260; Real Madrid +150

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City, Feb. 24 (CBS All Access)

Gladbach +525; Draw +360; City -210

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the heaviest favorites in their round of 16 first legs. They are also the biggest title favorites entering the knockout stage. Bayern Munich, the reigning champions, are listed with +300 odds to lift the trophy again, while Man City have the same odds heading into the knockout stage.

Odds to win 2021 Champions League

(Odds as of Feb. 15)