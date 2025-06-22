A berth in the round of 16 is on the line on Monday at MetLife Stadium, where Porto and Al Ahly will meet in their Group A finale with the hopes of reaching the knockouts of the Club World Cup.

As the two teams in Group A without a win so far, Porto and Al Ahly are officially on the outside looking in, with Palmeiras and Inter Miami – who will play simultaneously at Hard Rock Stadium – are now the favorites to advance. It makes a win imperative for both the Portuguese and Egyptian sides but even then, the result in Miami Gardens will have to swing in their favor to reach the last 16.

The Club World Cup has not been without its challenges for both sides, some more expected than others. While Egypt's' Al Ahly are without a win so far, perfection is hard to come by for a team who used the competition to land new players and a new manager in Jose Riviero. They have had their moments in their 0-0 draw with Miami and 2-0 loss to Palmeiras, but failed to convert their chances in both matches. Porto, meanwhile, have underperformed despite the favorable status all European teams arrived at the tournament with. They were arguably second-best in a 0-0 draw with Palmeiras and came out the surprise losers in a 2-1 defeat to Miami, jeopardizing their chances of advancing.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Porto vs. Al Ahly, odds

Date : Monday, June 23 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 23 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Porto -130; Draw +280; Al Ahly +320

Group A scenarios

Porto advance to the round of 16 with:

Win over Al Ahly AND Palmeiras lose to Inter Miami AND Porto make up goal difference deficit

Al Ahly advance to the round of 16 with:

Win over Porto AND Inter Miami lose to Palmeiras AND Al Ahly make up goal differential deficit

Predicted lineups

Porto: Claudio Ramos, Martin Fernandes, Jose Pedro, Ivan Marcano, Joao Mario, Alan Varela, Francisco Moura, Gabri Veiga, Rodrigo Mora, Samu Aghehowa

Al Ahly: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Achraf Dari, Yasser Ibrahim, Yahya Attiyat Allah, Hamdy Fathy, Marwan Attia, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ahmed Sayed, Wessam Abou Ali, Trezeguet

Player to watch

Samu Aghehowa, Porto: If Porto are to advance, they will need to work on their finishing ability, which is where Samu Aghehowa comes in. The 21-year-old got off to a strong start in his first season with Porto, scoring 26 in 44 appearances so far, including Porto's lone goal of the Club World Cup so far. The team will likely count on Aghehowa to offer at least one major positive from their trip to the U.S., regardless of whether they advance or not, while the competition could offer a nice stage for the rising talent to impress.

Storyline to watch

All or nothing for Porto: There has been a common theme over the course of the Club World Cup, one that has come as little surprise to some degree – the inherent dominance of European and South American clubs, who are set to make up the bulk of the knockout stage participants. Porto have bucked that trend, though, resulting in a version of crisis mode for the two-time UEFA Champions League winners.

"We have hurt pride," Porto manager Martin Anselmi said in his pre-match press conference on Sunday. "It's not the image that we want to show in the Club World Cup and tomorrow, we have the chance to revert that image."

They were not without their chances in their first two games of Group A, and by some metric were actually the better side against Inter Miami by outshooting them 14 to six and winning the expected goals battle 1.69 to 0.95. They have not done well in finishing their chances, though, something they will need to correct if they have any shot at advancing on Monday – and perhaps if Anselmi has any chance at keeping his job. Portuguese media grilled the manager on his employment status ahead of the match against Al Ahly, just five months after his hire.

"We are very self-demanding," Anselmi said. "We discuss our mistakes broadly. We know when to admit and how to admit when we are wrong. … We know where we went wrong and we cannot afford to do that and that is not the image that we want to share."

Prediction

Monday's matchup feels like a meeting between two teams defined by wasted chances, which is a less-than-ideal foundation for a do-or-die match. Expect the two teams to cancel each other out with their imperfections and fall short of a spot in the knockouts, with their Club World Cup journeys set to serve as food for thought as they gear up for next season. Pick: Porto 1, Al Ahly 1

