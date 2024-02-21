The Champions League returns to action, with full coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Porto
- Current Records: Arsenal 4-1-1, Porto 4-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Do Dragao
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
After a short break, it's finally time for some more Champions League action. Having advanced past the Group Stage, Arsenal will now face off against Porto in the Round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Estadio Do Dragao. Despite being away, Arsenal is favored nonetheless.
For the first time in this tournament, Arsenal was forced to settle for a draw. Neither they nor PSV could gain the upper hand back in December of 2023 so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Arsenal's goal came from Eddie Nketiah at minute 42, while PSV's was scored by Yorbe Vertessen in the 50th.
Meanwhile, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk combined for 15 shots on goal back in December of 2023, which explains the impressive eight total goals scored. Porto walked away with a 5-3 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.
Arsenal's draw gives them a new tournament record of 4-1-1. As for Porto, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-0-2 record in this tournament.
The two teams have put in plenty of work to make it here, but there's still a ways to go. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.
Odds
Arsenal is a solid favorite against Porto, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -135 to win.
The over/under is 2.5 goals.