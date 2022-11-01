FC Porto will host Atletico Madrid in their final 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage matchup on Tuesday on Paramount+. Porto lost the first match against the tough La Liga club 2-1, but have since turned their game around and now sit in second place in Group B with an entrance into the upcoming Round of 16. Meanwhile, Atletico will have to settle for an entrance in Europa League after placing third in the Group Stage, but will still look to topple Porto a second time in the tournament. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free with promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Estadio do Dragao in Porto is set for 1:45 p.m. ET. The latest Porto vs. Atletico Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Porto as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, while Atletico Madrid are +195 underdogs. A draw returns +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. From now until Nov. 17, sign up using promo code UEFA22 to get 30 free days of Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get 30 free days when you sign up right here and use promo code UEFA22.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Porto

Porto vs. Atletico Madrid date: Tuesday, Nov. 1

Porto vs. Atletico Madrid time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Porto vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (use promo code UEFA22 for 30 days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for Atletico Madrid vs. Porto

Before turning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Porto vs. Atletico Madrid, Green is picking both teams to score at a -125 payout. The expert expects both teams to put up a big fight even though their fates beyond the Champions League Group Stage are already set. Porto will want the points and catch up to Club Brugge in the standings, while Atletico will want to end their Champions League campaign on a high note after a string of underwhelming performances.

Porto should also be extra hungry since they are winless against Atletico over their last three matches, which should add a little extra drama to Tuesday's game.

"Porto's forwards will feel that they can get on the score sheet in this game, as they have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matches," Green told SportsLine. "Despite its defensive struggles, Atlético also boasts a great deal of firepower, so we could see an entertaining clash."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Use promo code UEFA22 to get 30 days free.