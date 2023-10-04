With both Barcelona and Porto coming into the match on the heels of winning their Champions League opening matches, this is a tie that could see one take an advantage when it comes to potentially winning the group. Margins are thin in Champions League play and while these are the clear top teams in Group H, that's even more of a reason why they can't take points for granted because anything can happen.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal

: Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Porto +320; Draw +275; Barcelona -125

Storylines

Porto: Getting off to a good start to Champions League play, Galeno and Mehdi Taremi paced Porto in the opening round but the Portuguese side also need to rebound from losing to Benfica during the weekend. Playing in front of their home fans, Porto will have backing in a clash that they'd like to turn into a defensive one. This isn't a team that can keep up in a track meet with Barcelona but playing the game on their terms, there's no reason why a result can't be secured. Porto are also consistently playing in close matches, furthering their Champions League credentials.

Barcelona: Yet again, all eyes will be on the Joaos. When Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are at their best, so are Barcelona but when they are off the pace, the team needs things like a Sergio Ramos own goal in order to secure victory in a match like we saw against Sevilla this past weekend. Likely without Raphinha in the match, their creativity will be even more important.

Prediction

Joao Felix will again hit the highs pushing Barcelona to a victory in a tight match. Pick: Porto 0, Barcelona 1