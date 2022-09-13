The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Club Brugge @ Porto

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Porto will be playing Club Brugge at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Estadio Do Dragao. Porto is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, Club Brugge won 1-0 against Bayer Leverkusen this past Wednesday. Right now, Porto (zero points) is in third place in Group B, while Club Brugge (three points) is in second place in the group behind Atletico Madrid (three points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Porto wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Club Brugge would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Atletico Madrid should they also win).

