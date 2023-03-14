The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Inter @ Porto
- Current Records: Inter 3-1-2; Porto 4-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadio Do Dragao
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Inter will face off against Porto in the Champions League round of 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 14th at Estadio Do Dragao. Inter are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Inter's game back in February was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. Inter won by a goal and slipped past Porto 1-0.
Inter's win bumped their tournament record to 3-1-2 while Porto's defeat dropped theirs to 4-0-2. We'll see if Inter can repeat their recent success, or if Porto bounce back and reverse their fortunes.
Odds
Porto are a slight favorite against Inter, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +154 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
