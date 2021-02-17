Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie and Juventus head to the Iberian Peninsula to take on Porto Wednesday in UEFA Champions League action. This match is the first leg of two in their round of 16 clash. The Italian side, considered one of the handful of contenders in the competition for European glory, enter this game as the heavy favorites against the struggling hosts.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 17

: Wednesday, Feb. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal

: Estadio Do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Porto +300; Draw +215; Juventus +102 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Porto +300; Draw +215; Juventus +102 (via William Hill Sportsbook) Live blog: Follow along

Want more Champions League coverage? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Porto: Well, it is do or die now. Porto have to find their form or they will be heading out of the competition, potentially after this first leg with a bad lose. Porto are in a funk, having failed to win any of their last four games, including failing to beat second-to-last Boavista in Portuguese league play. They've been fine in attack, getting five goals in those four games, but they are conceding too much. Five goals conceded in their last three shows their lack of defensive form, so now go and try and stop Cristiano Ronaldo. The loss of Danilo Pereira to PSG is being felt big time, and somebody has to step up defensively in the middle. Could it be Marko Grujic?

Juventus: Juve's attack had been on fire, scoring in 11 straight games before failing to score in their last two. That was against fine defenses in Inter Milan and Napoli, but there is no reason to be concerned because the chances were there. Juve have created 36 shots in their last two games, simply missing precision in front of goal. Expect them to see plenty of the ball, for there to be a lot of crosses and for Ronaldo to get enough good looks to bag a hat trick against a struggling backline.

Prediction

Ronaldo dominates, Weston McKennie provides an assist and the visitors put one foot into the quarterfinals. Pick: Juvenus 3, Porto 0

