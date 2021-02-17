Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were surprised, 2-1, at Porto on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. The top goalscorer in the history of the competition was kept quiet in a match where the Italian side struggled to produce much of anything in the attacking third, with the hosts capitalizing in the opening minutes of each half.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager. All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Porto player ratings

GK - Agustin Marchesin: Good positioning and had a big save ahead of halftime to keep Porto's lead, and kept good positioning into the second half to keep the lead despite a late goal. Rating: 7

DEF - Wilson Manafa: Strong on the flank throughout, recovering when needed and providing in the attack. Assisted on the go-ahead goal 20 seconds into the second half. Rating: 7.5

DEF - Chancel Mbemba: Calm on the ball when he needed to be and had good positioning throughout the game. Rating: 7

DEF - Pepe: Did well to captain the team through an early lead, and kept the defense organized throughout. Rating: 7

DEF - Zaidu Sanusi: Didn't build as much as the right side and not a ton of combining with Otavio but did well in his positioning for the backline until late in the match. Rating: 6.5

MID - Jesus Corona: Was one of the more active midfielders for Porto, did well to disrupt Juventus on the ball while also getting involved in attacking build up. Rating: 7.5

MID - Mateus Uribe: Was largely tasked with disrupting build up for Juventus and did well to close down space under moments of pressure. Rating: 7

MID - Sergio Oliveira: Got lots of good looks on the ball for Porto in the run of play and on set pieces. Did well to close down space defensively. Rating: 7

MID - Otavio: Least impressive of the midfielders but was mostly physical to make up for it. Was subbed out in the 57th minute. Rating: 6

FWD - Moussa Marega: An early opening goal in the first half saw the forwards covering more ground defensively, but his positioning on the go-ahead goal sealed the confidence for Porto. Rating: 8

FWD - Mehdi Taremi: Provided the opening goal after applying pressure and pouncing on a poor back pass, remained active in defending. Rating: 8

SUB - Luis Díaz: Subbed on for Otavio and provided more skill on the ball for Porto. Rating: 7

SUB - Marko Grujic: Brought on for Marega in an effort to help lock things down defensively for Porto. Rating: 6.5

SUB - Francisco Conceicao: Subbed on late into stoppage time to close out the game. Rating: N/A

SUB - Mamadou Loum: Subbed on late into stoppage time to close out the game. Rating: N/A

MANAGER - Sergio Conceicao: Put out his best starting XI for Porto and made smart substitutions throughout the match to manage the lead. Rating: 7

Juventus player ratings



GK - Wojciech Szczesny: First goal was not his fault in the slightest, but he should have done better on the second. Just a match to forget, and Juve are in trouble. Did have a couple good saves. Rating: 4

DEF - Danilo: Not good enough. He was beaten easily on the second goal and just didn't keep his shape well. Energy and very little else. Rating: 4

DEF - Matthijs de Ligt: Coming off some really good performance, this wasn't it. He was a statue on Marega's goal and lacked aggression. Did well in the air, but that was it. Rating: 4

DEF - Giorgio Chiellini: Came off in the first half with an injury. Rating: N/A

DEF - Alex Sandro: The bright spot in defense, recovering the ball way more than anybody else in the team. He also timed his challenges well. Without him, it could have been worse. Rating: 6

MID - Adrien Rabiot: Almost scored a bicycle kick late in the first half. His positioning was strong and did well to get the ball forward. Very accurate in his passing, picking up an assist. Rating: 6

MID - Rodrigo Betancur: Gift-wrapped Porto's first-minute goal with an inexcusable pass that did his team in. He never regained any confidence, but did create some chances. Rating: 2

MID - Weston McKennie; Created a decent chance but really didn't see much of the ball. He was a workhorse, as usual. His passing was a tad off. Rating: 5

MID - Federico Chiesa: A quiet display until late. Hardly saw the ball, his passing was off and really contributed nothing going forward until a goal out of nowhere late. Rating: 5

FWD - Dejan Kulusevski: It was as if he didn't even play, really. He made some decent runs but didn't get fed, and his decision making was poor. Rating: 3

FWD - Cristiano Ronaldo: Frustrated just like the rest of his team, he never got going. He was barely on the ball, he didn't get a chance to go in on goal with his attack, and it was a night to forget. Rating: 3

SUB - Merih Demiral: Came on for Chiellini, and it was as if they played with 10. He was caught watching on the second goal. Rating: 3

SUB - Aaron Ramsey: Helped open things up after his inclusion. Never was really on the ball for extended periods, but it was an important shift when it came to getting the ball forward. Rating: 6

SUB - Alvaro Morata: Second-half sub who helped add a new wrinkle to this attack when the team tried to get back into things. Did more in his limited role than Kulusevski did in 77 minutes. Rating: 6

MANAGER - Andrea Pirlo

They weren't ready to play. They came out slow, didn't react well and dug themselves a hole. Chiesa's goal gives them a lifeline, but elimination to Porto could result in the pink slip. Pressure is on. Rating: 3