The lineups are in for Tuesday's Champions League match between FC Porto and Juventus (you can watch all the Champions League action Tuesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access). Cristiano Ronaldo, as expected, starts up top for the Italian side, while American Weston McKennie is also in the starting XI. On the Porto side, big, physical striker Moussa Marega is up top alongside Mehdi Taremi, while Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate and current Portugal teammate Pepe starts at centerback
You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.
FC Porto
- Agustin Marchesin
- Wilson Manafa
- Chancel Mbemba
- Pepe
- Zaidu Sanusi
- Jesus Corona
- Mateus Uribe
- Sergio Oliveira
- Otavio
- Moussa Marega
- Mehdi Taremi
Juventus
- Wojciech Szczesny
- Danilo
- Matthijs de Ligt
- Giorgio Chiellini
- Alex Sandro
- Adrien Rabiot
- Rodrigo Betancur
- Weston McKennie
- Federico Chiesa
- Dejan Kulusevski
- Cristiano Ronaldo