Porto will host Olympiacos in what promises to be a clash of Portuguese and Greek giants in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio do Dragao -- Porto, Portugal

Odds: Porto -155; Draw +270; Olympiacos +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Porto: After going up a goal against Manchester City in the 14th minute, the Portuguese side dropped their opening group match 3-1 after conceding a penalty and two more goals in the second half. Porto, in midst of their 24th Champions League appearance, will need a stronger performance this time around to walk away with a win if they're to try to advance out of the group.

Olympiacos: The Greek side pulled off an upset in their opening group stage match winning 1-0 against Marseille. The dramatic victory came off a goal in 90 minute stoppage time thanks to Egyptian striker Ahmed Hassan. The result currently has the team sitting second in group standings and could ensure their place with a win over Porto.

Prediction

Sergio Conceicao's crew gets back on track with a dominant performance. Pick: Porto 3, Olympiacos 0

