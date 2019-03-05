Porto vs. Roma: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Roma and Porto fight for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals when they meet on Wednesday in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. Roma holds the slight advantage after winning the first leg 2-1 in the Italian capital on Feb. 12. It was Nicolo Zaniolo who scored twice in a span of seven minutes to give Roma the lead, but a late strike from Adrian Lopez gave Porto plenty of life with a crucial away goal. Both of these clubs enter the game having just lost to their biggest rival in league play.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Porto vs. Roma

Date : Wednesday, March 6



: Wednesday, March 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Do Dragao



: Estadio Do Dragao TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Porto -105 / Roma +275 / Draw +265

Storylines

Porto: The team is coming off a loss at home to rival Benfica without resting many key players, perhaps overlooking them. Now the focus shifts to UCL, where a 1-0 win at home will be enough to advance. If Roma gets a goal, Porto will be forced to score two.

Roma: Boy are they really backing into this one. Roma just got destroyed by Lazio 3-0 last weekend and will have to quickly recover. They did rest some key players, especially in the middle. After making the UCL semis last season. they are hungry for more and we should see guys like Diego Perotti and Steven Nzonzi slide into the starting XI to add some muscle on the road.

Porto vs. Roma prediction

Roma gets a goal in the first half to gain control and settles for a draw that's enough for them to move on.

Pick: Draw (+265)