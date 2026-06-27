Portugal vs. Colombia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 25-13 run

First place in the 2026 World Cup Group K standings is on the line when Colombia battle Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Saturday. Colombia, 11th in the FIFA rankings, need a win or draw to finish on top of the group, while a Portugal victory gives the 8th-ranked FIFA team the top spot. Colombia, who did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, reached the Round of 16 in 2018. Portugal, meanwhile, placed eighth in 2022 after reaching the quarterfinals.

Kickoff for Colombia vs. Portugal is 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens, Fla. The latest Colombia vs. Portugal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Portugal at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Colombia at +250 and a draw at +280. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over priced at -140. Ronaldo has the lowest odds for anytime goal scorer at +360.

Before locking in any Portugal vs. Colombia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Colombia vs. Portugal predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Saturday on an 25-13-2 run on WC picks (+587). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Colombia vs. Portugal and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Portugal vs. Colombia:

Colombia vs. Portugal 90-minute money line Portugal -105, Colombia +250, Draw +280 Colombia vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 goals Colombia vs. Portugal spread: Portugal -1.5 (+265) Colombia vs. Portugal picks: See picks at SportsLine Colombia vs. Portugal streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Colombia vs. Portugal predictions

After examining Colombia vs. Portugal from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-140). Both sides have proven they can find the back of the net. Colombia have scored nine goals over their past four matches, including three goals twice in that span. Portugal have scored 10 goals in their last four matches, which includes a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

He expects Colombia's offensive prowess continues, which will force Portugal to try to follow suit. "This Portugal side was able to get some confidence back after their 5-0 beatdown over Uzbekistan, and will be desperate to pick up three points and top the group. Colombia have shown already in this competition they're struggling to play defense with Uzbekistan breaking their backline, and DR Congo, even though they didn't score, finding chances. Even though Colombia only needs a draw, I don't see them being able to sit back for 90 minutes, and they'll be forced to a position where they need to push back." See Eimer's best bets for Colombia vs. Portugal at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Portugal vs. Colombia at FanDuel here:

How to make Colombia vs. Portugal picks

After studying the Colombia vs. Portugal matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in four best bets that all return plus money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Portugal vs. Colombia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Colombia vs. Portugal, all from expert on a 25-13 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.