Portugal vs. Croatia odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 18-8 run

A pair of European nations will square off in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Thursday as Portugal take on Croatia. The Portuguese, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, went 1-2-0 in the group stage and finished as the runner-up in Group K. Croatia also placed second in their group, going 2-0-1. Portugal are No. 8 in FIFA rankings, with Croatia 13th as each seek their first World Cup titles.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium. Across three meetings in 2024, these squads went 1-1-1. The latest Croatia vs. Portugal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Portuguese at -140 on the 90-minute money line (risk $140 to win $100), with Croatia at +420, and a draw at +260. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Portugal are at -300 to advance to the next round, with the Croatians at +225. Before locking in any Portugal vs. Croatia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Croatia vs. Portugal predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 14-6 roll (+683.5) on his 2026 World Cup picks entering Thursday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Croatia vs. Portugal and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Portugal vs. Croatia:

Croatia vs. Portugal 90-minute money line Portugal -140, Croatia +420, Draw +260 Croatia vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 goals Croatia vs. Portugal to advance: Portugal -300, Croatia +225 Croatia vs. Portugal picks: See picks at SportsLine Croatia vs. Portugal streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Portugal vs. Croatia predictions

After examining Croatia vs. Portugal from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals. The Portuguese' 5-0 group stage victory over the 60th-ranked Uzbekistan appears to be an outlier as the team scored just one total goal over its other two matches. Now, Ronaldo and company have to face a Croatian squad which has allowed just one goal over its last two matches. At the other end, Croatia aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut as their 24 shot attempts on goal rank 31st out of the 32 squads to make the knockout round.

The last meeting between these two in Nov. 2024 saw just two combined goals scored. Also, Green also points out that Portugal's defense has been dominant since the return of Man City defender Ruben Dias. "It's also worth noting that Portugal have kept two consecutive clean sheets since their best defender, Rúben Dias, returned to the starting lineup against Uzbekistan," Green told SportsLine. See Green's best bets for Portugal vs. Croatia at SportsLine, and you can bet Under 2.5 goals for Croatia vs. Portugal at FanDuel here:

How to make Croatia vs. Portugal picks

After studying Portugal vs. Croatia from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including a must-see Cristiano Ronaldo prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what is the best bet for Croatia vs. Portugal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Portugal vs. Croatia, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.