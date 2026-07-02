Portugal vs. Croatia live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

Two of Europe's most experienced World Cup teams will play in the round of 32 on Wednesday at BMO Stadium in Canada. Portugal and Croatia will meet for the first time in tournament history, and to add more star power, two of the continent's legends are near the end of their respective World Cup careers. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 years old and getting starts, while 40-year-old Luka Modric is still regulating things in the midfield for Croatia.

Portugal's health has been a silver lining for them. Head coach Roberto Martinez has a deep roster, and his biggest criticism is whether or not he makes the hard choices in rotating his players. The team had a lackluster group stage, an opening draw against DR Congo, a blowout 5-0 win against debutant Uzbekistan, and a scoreless stalemate against Colombia to finish.

With other attacking options, Martinez will likely rely on Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix to find the gaps in Croatia's backline, though it might not be that easy, despite some doubts around the opposing side's defense.

Croatia's journey to the knockouts isn't quite one that can eclipse Portugal's. After conceding four goals to England in the group opener, they managed narrow wins against Panama and Ghana, and now they step into the knockout rounds with questions around their defensive efforts.

Like Portugal, Croatia also have a clean bill of health. Group games were mostly about how head coach Zlatko Dalic managed Modric's minutes. Whether or not the midfielder will push through 90 minutes or more, Modric will also rely on collaborative play with Andrej Kramaric to keep Portugal honest in front of the goal.

How to watch Portugal vs. Croatia

Date: Thursday, July 2 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: BMO Field -- Toronto, Ontario

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Portugal +1250 | Draw +700 | Croatia -600



Portugal vs. Croatia predicted starting lineups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol; Petar Sucic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Martin Baturina, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic

Keep up with the World Cup standings here.

Portugal vs. Croatia pick, prediction

While Croatia managed to turn things around in the group stage, they've struggled against European competition in the tournament, and Portugal has the pieces to jump through Croatia's checkered board. Pick: Portugal 2, Croatia 1

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.

Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.



The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.