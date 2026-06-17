Portugal vs. DR Congo odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

The 2026 World Cup schedule will see Matchday 1 completed on Wednesday as the final eight teams take the pitch for the first time. Among the matches is Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal facing DR Congo in an early afternoon kickoff in Group K. The Portuguese are fifth in FIFA rankings as they seek their first World Cup championship. DR Congo are ranked 46th as they make their first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium. The latest Portugal vs. DR Congo odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Portuguese as -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Congo at +1100 and a draw at +460. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over favored at -130. Before locking in any Portugal vs. Congo picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the DR Congo vs. Portugal predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Portugal vs. DR Congo and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for DR Congo vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Congo 90-minute money line Portugal -370, DR Congo +1100, Draw +460 Portugal vs. Congo over/under: 2.5 goals Portugal vs. Congo spread: Portugal -1.5 (-113) Portugal vs. Congo picks: See picks at SportsLine Portugal vs. Congo streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top DR Congo vs. Portugal predictions

After examining Portugal vs. DR Congo from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-130). Portugal could eclipse the total by themselves as their last competitive match saw them score nine goals. They've since played two friendlies this month, with both going over 2.5 total goals. "The Portuguese team should dominate possession in this game," Green told SportsLine. "Vitinha and Neves are both very comfortable on the ball, and they will dictate the pace of the game. Fernandes will be full of confidence after breaking the Premier League assist record last season, and he has the quality to unlock this Congo DR defense."

Congo may not be a bystander in the Over hitting as they've also partaken in high-scoring affairs as of late. Their last four World Cup qualifying matches averaged 3 total goals, and they have the individual talent to find the back of the net. Cédric Bakambu plays in La Liga and is one goal away from moving into a tie as Congo's top all-time goal scorer, while Fiston Mayele was the CAF Champions League top goal scorer in 2024-25. See Green's best bets for DR Congo vs. Portugal at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Portugal vs. Congo at FanDuel here:

How to make Portugal vs. DR Congo picks

After studying Portugal vs. Congo from every angle, Green has locked in another pair of best bets, including one player prop he calls "interesting." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for DR Congo vs. Portugal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Portugal vs. DR Congo, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.