Portugal vs. Uzbekistan odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

A pair of teams coming off disappointing World Cup 2026 openers will square off on Tuesday as Portugal take on Uzbekistan. Ranked No. 7 by FIFA, the Portuguese and Cristiano Ronaldo had an underwhelming first match in drawing with No. 43 DR Congo. As for the Uzbeks, their first ever World Cup contest saw them fall to Colombia by a 3-1 score. Ronaldo has the lowest anytime goal scorer odds at +220.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium. The latest Uzbekistan vs. Portugal odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Portuguese as -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with the Uzbeks at +1900 and a draw at +700. The over/under for total goals is 3.5, with the Under priced at +144. Before locking in any Portugal vs. Uzbekistan picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Uzbekistan vs. Portugal predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Portugal vs. Uzbekistan and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Uzbekistan vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan 90-minute money line Portugal -700, Uzbekistan +1900, Draw +700 Portugal vs. Uzbekistan over/under: 3.5 goals Portugal vs. Uzbekistan spread: Portugal -2.5 (+120) Portugal vs. Uzbekistan picks: See picks at SportsLine Portugal vs. Uzbekistan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Uzbekistan vs. Portugal predictions

After examining Portugal vs. Uzbekistan from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+118). The last two matches for Uzbekistan have had at least three goals, which came against No. 7 Netherlands and No. 12 Colombia. Portugal slots in between those squads, ranked ninth, as the Uzbeks last three matches versus teams ranked in the top 20 have averaged 3.33 combined goals.

Meanwhile, Portugal have both scored and conceded in each of their last three matches, so they've also engaged in high-scoring affairs. Dating back over Portugal's last seven World Cup matches, those contests have averaged 3.29 total goals. Green expects the return of Ruben Dias to supply a boost for Portugal, with the squad supplying more than the one goal they had in their opener, with the Uzbeks also contributing to the Over hitting. See Green's best bets for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Portugal vs. Uzbekistan at FanDuel here:

How to make Portugal vs. Uzbekistan picks

After studying Portugal vs. Uzbekistan from every angle, Green has identified some critical x-factors and locked in another pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Uzbekistan vs. Portugal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.