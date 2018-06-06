Portugal vs. Algeria live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup tune-up on TV, stream online

The Portugal national team continues its World Cup preparation on Thursday when it takes on Algeria in an international friendly. The match is set for 3:15 p.m. ET and will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, as the home fans get to say goodbye to their team before the tournament begins.

Portugal enters this match after a 2-2 draw against Tunisia on May 28th and a 0-0 draw against Belgium on June 2. Neither match featured Cristiano Ronaldo, who may actually see the field for the first time since winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in this one.

There's plenty to keep an eye on with Portugal in this one, and the main focus should be on the defense. Bruno Alves is 36 years old, Pepe is 35 years old and Jose Fonte is 34 years old. Are either of them still good enough to get this team far in the competition?

As for Algeria, it'll be looking for an upset and to make some noise ahead of World Cup qualifying for 2022. It finished last in its qualifying group, winning one match, drawing one and losing four, finishing nine points behind Nigeria in a tough group that also included Zambia and Cameroon.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A chance for Portugal to build chemistry and hopefully, for them, avoid injury to any important players ahead of the World Cup.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo rests at least for the majority, and the Euro 2016 winners earn a comfortable victory with Andre Silva scoring twice. Portugal 2, Algeria 0.