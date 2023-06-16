Portugal host Bosnia Herzegovina on Saturday and will be looking to continue their 100% winning start to life in Group J for Euro 2024 qualifying. Victories over Liechtenstein and Luxembourg kicked off the Roberto Martinez era with the Selecao and next up are Bosnia and then Iceland. Cristiano Ronaldo remains captain despite his move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr and Bernardo Silva as well as Ruben Dias joined up with the squad after their UEFA Champions League success with Manchester City.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 17 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal

Estadio da Luz -- Lisbon, Portugal Live stream: Vix+

Vix+ Odds: Portugal -600; Draw: +550; Bosnia +1800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Portugal: Ronaldo is back after four goals in the March international break and he should remain in the starting XI ahead of Goncalo Ramos here. Bernardo is set to start while Joao Felix could also feature from the off. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes could also start, but Nuno Mendes is injured and will be replaced by Raphael Guerreiro.

Possible Portugal XI: Patricio; A Silva, Dias, Danilo; Dalot, Palhinha, Fernandes, Guerreiro; B Silva, Ronaldo, Felix.

Bosnia: Edin Dzeko is in line for his 128th cap with 64 goals to the 37-year-old's name. Anel Ahmedhodzic could also start while Miralem Pjanic also remains in contention despite now playing his trade in the UAE.

Possible Bosnia XI: Sehic; Dedic, Ahmedhodzic, Milicevic, Sanicanin, Gazibegovic; Hadziahmetovic, Cimirot, Pjanic; Dzeko, Prevljak.

Prediction

After big and relatively easy wins in their opening two games, Portugal should get it done here but by a lesser margin. Bosnia have the tools to make life tricky but are usually more formidable at home than on the road. Pick: Portugal 2, Bosnia 1.