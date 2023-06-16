Portugal will try to remain perfect in Euro 2024 qualifying when they host Bosnia and Herzegovina in a group match on Saturday at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. The Portuguese sit at the top of Group J with six points through two matches. Portugal already have beaten Liechtenstein, 4-0, and Luxembourg, 6-0. Meanwhile Bosnia are third in the group with three points. The six teams in Group J will play against each other home-and-away in a round-robin format, and the top two after the 10 matches will qualify directly for Euro 2024.

Portugal vs. Bosnia spread: Portugal -2.5 (+140), Bosnia +2.5 (-180)

Portugal vs. Bosnia over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Bosnia 90-minute money line: Portugal -650, Bosnia +1900, Draw +525

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo has 122 career goals for the national team

has 122 career goals for the national team BOS: Edin Džeko has 64 career goals for the national team

Why you should back Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has excelled playing for the national team. The 38-year-old star, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has 122 goals in 198 international matches. He also enters Saturday's match on a roll, having scored twice in each of Portugal's two group matches, against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

In addition, Portugal have dominated the series against Bosnia. In four meetings between the teams, Portugal have three wins and one draw. The last time these sides met, in 2011, the Portuguese won, 6-2, with Ronaldo scoring twice. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bosnia

The Bosnians have a world class striker in Edin Džeko. The 37-year-old has 64 goals in 127 appearances with the national team and 336 goals in 801 games with his club teams. He is coming off a nine-goal season with Inter Milan and helped the team reach the Champions League final.

In addition, goalkeeper Ibrahim Šehić ended the season on a good note. A 34-year-old keeper for Konyaspor in Turkey's Super Lig, Šehić had three wins and one draw in his last four games for Konyaspor. In his last game, on May 16, he earned a clean sheet against Alanyaspor. See which team to pick here.

