Portugal vs. Croatia prediction, picks, odds, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match Thursday

Cristiano Ronaldo begins what is likely his final knockout run at the World Cup with Portugal when he faces Luka Modric and Croatia on Thursday. Portugal were held to two draws in the group stage, sandwiched on either side of a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan. Croatia, meanwhile, finished second in their group behind England. Kickoff in Toronto is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The latest Portugal vs. Croatia odds from FanDuel list Portugal as -300 favorites to advance to the next round, while Croatia are +230 underdogs. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored in regulation time is 2.5. There's no shortage of other soccer betting options at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $1,000 in bet reset tokens.

You can get even more Portugal vs. Croatia picks and more World Cup bets from SportsLine's experts like Brad Thomas, Jon Eimer, Martin Green and Brandt Sutton. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Portugal vs. Croatia odds

Portugal vs. Croatia 90-minute money line: Portugal -130, Tie +250, Croatia +400 Portugal vs. Croatia 90-minute over/under: 2.5 (Over +100, Under -122) Bet Portugal vs. Croatia on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Portugal vs. Croatia betting preview

This meeting of two prestigious teams offers something of a World Cup oddity -- a knockout stage matchup feating two star quadragenarians. For better or for worse, Portugal remain Cristiano Ronaldo's team. The attack is configured to feed the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, even if his finishing ism't nearly as good as it used to be. He scored twice against Uzbekistan, but as many pundits have said, he'll need to do it against better opposition to prove he really is back. Lo and behold, Portugal were blanked by a strong Colombia team in their next match.

The Portuguese attack isn't all Ronaldo, though. Bruno Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, Pedro Neto offers speed, and Nuno Mendes is a true threat when he pushes up from left back. With one of the best midfields in the tournament to control games, Portugal have the potential to go far -- if the Ronaldo riddle can be solved.

For Croatia, Modric is still the metronome in midfield. The formerly ageless wonder is finally starting to show some tread on the tires, though. Ivan Perisic is also still here in attack. Other notable figures include Josko Gvardiol in defense (possibly the best player on the team) and Mateo Kovacic in midfield, both from Manchester City, and FC Dallas' Petar Musa.

Portugal should have the quality to push through, but if the Croatian defense forces more misfires from Ronaldo, this could stay tight late into the match. Anything is possible if it goes to extra time.

Portugal vs. Croatia picks, prediction

Portugal money line -130

SportsLine's Martin Green is backing Portugal. He points to Portugal's superiority in midfield. "[Croatia] could be outclassed by the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva in midfield," he says.

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist +110

Portugal have to get Fernandes more involved if they want to make a run. The World Cup is not going to be won with a 41-year-old Ronaldo playing hero ball. Fernandes set the Premier League assists record this season and can shoot as well. He'd be the centerpiece of most other teams' offenses. If Portugal advance, Fernandes should be part of why.