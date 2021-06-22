Portugal's Euro 2020 participation hangs in the balance when Cristiano Ronaldo and company meet mighy France on Wednesday for their final group stage game. A draw is all Portugal need to advance, and while they very well could move on even with a loss, some potential results elsewhere could actually see the reigning champs crash out of the competition. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, June 23

: Wednesday, June 23 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary TV: ESPN and TUDN

ESPN and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Portugal +260; Draw +200; France +130 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Portugal: As things stand, just a draw will guarantee they finish as one of the four best third-place teams. Easier said than done against France, as they want to win the group. But a loss could put them in a tricky situation. Let's say France were to win 3-0. If that occurs and both Spain and Croatia win, which is realistic and expected, Portugal would be on the outside looking in. They can't worry too much about everything else going on though as they control their own destiny. It's a rematch of the Euro 2016 final ... and hardly anybody gave Portugal much of a chance there.

France: A win for France will guarantee them first place in the group, meaning they would play a third-place team in the next round. A draw might not be enough though, as Germany are favored against Hungary and would win the group with a victory as long as France fail to win. As a result, don't expect a lot of rotation of the reigning World Cup champs. But France are expecting a lot more results in attack. Through two Euro matches, they have scored just one goal on their own (they also got an own goal), and the finishing just hasn't been sharp. The squad produced 15 shots against Hungary last time out but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Perhaps we see Olivier Giroud get a bit more time here as Karim Benzema continues to get back into the flow of things after his unexpected return.

Prediction

Portugal lose despite Cristiano Ronaldo's opener, but they avoid too much damage to their goal differential and move on. Pick: France 2, Portugal 1