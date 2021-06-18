Euro 2020's group of death will see reigning champs Portugal face Germany on Saturday in Group F action. Portugal entered the day in first place thanks to the 3-0 win over Hungary, though the team scored all the goals after the 80th minute, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing two. Germany are still looking for their first win in the competition after losing to France, though that came on an own goal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 19 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV: ESPN and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Portugal +225; Draw +225; Germany +130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Portugal: Defensively the team was quite good, but they certainly cannot leave it late against the Germans or they may just pay the price. Portugal should see their possession of 70 percent drop dramatically against the structured and disciplined Germans, and the key will be to use that speed they have to get forward on the counter. But will Diogo Jota start? The Liverpool man was absolutely awful in the opener, missing numerous key chances, failing to deliver the key pass when needed while also displaying a horrendous touch. He put himself in position, but he looked like he was low on confidence. Another option in attack, like going with Andre Silva, may be the wise choice here.

Germany: With Joachim Low's team containing France's top players for most of their match, they'll have their hands full with Cristiano Ronaldo. While they should be able to compete with him in the air, they are going to need to limit mistakes and try and keep Antonio Rudiger on him when possible. This is a team that can frustrate Ronaldo and put him off, but don't be surprised if a lack of service sees Ronaldo push out wide or deeper. If that happens, they'll need somebody defensively in the middle to apply the pressure to him and aim to keep him wide.

Prediction

Ronaldo gets his, but Timo Werner delivers a fine goal in the second half to split the points. Pick: Portugal 1, Germany 1 (Draw +225)