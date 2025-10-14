After winning 1-0 against Ireland on Saturday, Portugal can make their way to the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they win against Hungary on Tuesday in Lisbon where they can clinch Group F if Armenia fail to win against Ireland. That would secure a spot for the team coached by Roberto Martinez at the tournament that will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. After winning the 2024–25 edition of the UEFA Nations League, Portugal enter the 2026 World Cup cycle among the main contenders for the title, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo who, like his longtime rival Lionel Messi with Argentina, is set to play in his final World Cup. Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's match.

How to watch Portugal vs. Hungary, odds

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 14 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Oct. 14 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon

: Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Portugal -450; Draw +575; Hungary +1300

Possible lineups

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hungary XI: Balazs Toth; Loic Nego, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Milos Kerkez; Andras Schafer, Callum Styles; Bendeguz Bolla, Alex Toth, Dominik Szoboszlai; Daniel Lukacs.

Prediction

Portugal are expected to win against Hungary on Tuesday and possibly secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup before November's international break. Pick: Portugal 2, Hungary 0.

UEFA Group F standings