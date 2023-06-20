Eleven matches are scheduled in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday. One such matchup is set for Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavik with great intrigue. Portugal takes on Iceland in a Group J matchup. Portugal is unblemished in group play, while Iceland looks for just its second win in four matches.

Portugal vs. Iceland money line: Portugal -370, Draw +420, Iceland +900

Portugal vs. Iceland spread: Portugal -1.5 (-120)

Portugal vs. Iceland over/under: 2.5 goals

POR: Portugal have outscored opposition 13-0 in 2024 Euro qualifying

ICE: Iceland are 1-2 in 2024 Euro qualifying

Why you should back Iceland

Iceland are certainly facing a talent disadvantage in this setting against a high-powered Portugal side. Still, Iceland have a plus-3 goal differential in three Euro 2024 qualifying matches, and the presence of home-field advantage is paramount. Iceland have only two losses in their last 13 Euro qualifying matches on home turf, and offense has not been an issue to this point.

Iceland have the second-most goals (eight) in Group J, trailing only Portugal, and the side has five goals in the last three meetings against Portugal. That includes a 1-1 draw in the group stage of Euro 2016 and, while that was a while ago, Iceland does have an experienced group. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Portugal

Portugal is the more talented side, and Portugal is facing a vulnerable opponent. Iceland fell short of qualification at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, and the FIFA world rankings don't paint a pretty picture for Iceland. Portugal just blasted Bosnia & Herzegovina, and that same side beat Iceland by a 3-0 margin before Iceland lost to Slovakia at home. Roberto Martinez's team is 3-0 in Group J, posting a +13 goal differential, and no team has more goals than Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifying action.

Bruno Fernandes led the way with two goals against Bosnia & Herzegovina, and this will be a showcase for Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran is making his 200th appearance for Portugal, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has four goals in the first three qualifying matches. Bernardo Silva is also a constant threat for any opposition, with the Manchester City star also putting up three goals and an assist in the last three qualifying matches. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Iceland vs. Portugal picks

