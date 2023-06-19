Portugal look to extend their dominance during Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday. They visit Iceland in a battle between squads in Group J at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavik. Iceland aim to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Slovakia. Portugal knocked off Bosnia & Herzegovina by a 3-0 margin in their last outing.

Kickoff from Reykjavik is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Portugal as the -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) in the latest Iceland vs. Portugal odds, with Iceland the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +420, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Portugal vs. Iceland money line: Portugal -370, Draw +420, Iceland +900

Portugal vs. Iceland spread: Portugal -1.5 (-120)

Portugal vs. Iceland over/under: 2.5 goals

POR: Portugal have outscored opposition 13-0 in 2024 Euro qualifying

ICE: Iceland are 1-2 in 2024 Euro qualifying

Why you should back Iceland

Iceland are certainly facing a talent disadvantage in this setting against a high-powered Portugal side. Still, Iceland have a plus-3 goal differential in three Euro 2024 qualifying matches, and the presence of home-field advantage is paramount. Iceland have only two losses in their last 13 Euro qualifying matches on home turf, and offense has not been an issue to this point.

Iceland have the second-most goals (eight) in Group J, trailing only Portugal, and the side has five goals in the last three meetings against Portugal. That includes a 1-1 draw in the group stage of Euro 2016 and, while that was a while ago, Iceland does have an experienced group. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Portugal

Portugal have utterly dominated Group J to this point. Portugal have 13 goals in three matches on the way to a 3-0 record, and Roberto Martinez's side has yet to allow a goal. The 13 goals lead all of Euro 2024 qualifying, and Portugal are one of only four sides without a loss to this point. Portugal most recently dominanted Boznia & Herzegovina on Saturday, and there is no talent shortage here.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the more acclaimed players in history, and he will be making his 200th career appearance for Portugal in this setting. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has four goals in three Euro qualifying matches after generating two goals and two assists in UEFA Nations League action. Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 matches for Al-Nassr, and he is flanked by outstanding players in Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and others. Silva, a Manchester City standout, has three goals and an assist in Euro qualifying. Fernandes scored two goals in the team's most recent win, and he put up eight goals and eight assists for Manchester United this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

