After winning the first two matches of their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, the UEFA Nations League champions will host Ireland in Lisbon for what is going to be a key game for their qualification run. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are looking to clinch a spot in the most important soccer tournament in the world, which takes place next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada. To do so, they will have to win against Ireland and then will face Hungary on October 14 before meeting Ireland again away next month and then lastly Armenia. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Portugal vs. Ireland, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 11 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon

: Estádio José Alvalade -- Lisbon Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Portugal -900; Draw +700; Ireland +1800

Possible lineups

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ireland XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Jake O'Brien, Ryan Manning, Dara O'Shea, Nathan Collins, Josh Cullen, Will Smallbone, Liam Scales, Jack Taylor, Evan Ferguson, Adam Idah.

Prediction

Portugal are expected to win their third game in a row and virtually clinch a spot in the next World Cup in the current international break. Pick: Portugal 2, Ireland 0.