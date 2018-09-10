Portugal vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch UEFA Nations League TV, stream online
Portugal is without Ronaldo but confident in getting all three points
The UEFA Nations League continues on Monday as Portugal welcomes Italy to Lisbon. It's Portugal's debut in the new competition, while Italy will play its second game after a poor 1-1 draw at home against Poland last week. No Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese, with the Juventus man earning some time off after a busy summer at the World Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Portugal would be the heavy favorite with Ronaldo, but without him, this one may be even. Italy has just as much talent, if not more, but going on the road is never easy. Expect a game with few chances and not many goals as both teams split the points. Portugal 1, Italy 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
France vs. Netherlands preview
The world champs take on a team looking to rebuild
-
UEFA Nations League scores, takeaways
Here's everything you need to know about the opening UEFA Nations League matches
-
Spain beats England at Wembley
An entertaining match that featured nine added minutes saw Spain come away with a win
-
Germany vs. Peru preview
It's a friendly between two teams that played in this past summer's World Cup
-
Yedlin trolls ref over Neymar flop
Yedlin recalls the Brazilian's flopping antics during the World Cup in Russia
-
Mexico vs. Uruguay preview
It will be the first game for Mexico since coach Juan Carlos Osorio left