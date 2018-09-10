Portugal vs. Italy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch UEFA Nations League TV, stream online

The UEFA Nations League continues on Monday as Portugal welcomes Italy to Lisbon. It's Portugal's debut in the new competition, while Italy will play its second game after a poor 1-1 draw at home against Poland last week. No Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese, with the Juventus man earning some time off after a busy summer at the World Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Monday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Portugal would be the heavy favorite with Ronaldo, but without him, this one may be even. Italy has just as much talent, if not more, but going on the road is never easy. Expect a game with few chances and not many goals as both teams split the points. Portugal 1, Italy 1.