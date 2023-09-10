Portugal hope to add another win to their perfect record in Euro qualifying when they take on Luxembourg on Monday. The 2016 European champions are five points clear atop Group J halfway through the qualifying campaign and did so in impressive fashion -- they have scored 15 goals so far and have yet to concede. Luxembourg, meanwhile, duke it out for second spot and a spot at the Euros with Slovakia. The latter two nations are tied at 10 points each, though Slovakia boasts a goal differential of plus-three while Luxembourg is at zero. Both are four points clear of fourth-place Bosnia and Herzegovina as things stand.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in:

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, Sept. 11 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Sept. 11 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Algarve -- Almancil, Portugal

: Estadio Algarve -- Almancil, Portugal TV: Fox Sports 2 | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Fox Sports 2 | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Portugal -2500; Draw +1000; Luxembourg +4000

Storylines

This Euro qualifying campaign has been as smooth as possible for Portugal and that is likely to continue against Luxembourg. Portugal played their tightest match of the qualification process so far on Friday, when they beat a previously undefeated Slovakia side 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes. They were still the dominant side despite the narrow scoreline with 56% of possession and 12 shots to Slovakia's 10. Portugal posted seven shots on target, while Slovakia only managed two.

They will hit the pitch again on Monday with a full-strength side, including Fernandes and longtime talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and new Barcelona talent Joao Felix. The team is expected to bag several goals, but goal difference is going to be a major part of the narrative during this match. Luxembourg are keeping pace with Slovakia as they eye their first-ever berth at the Euros, and a lopsided defeat to Portugal will widen the goal difference gap and could put a dent in their hopes. The visitors will also be eager to improve upon the 6-0 defeat they suffered to Portugal in March.

Prediction

Portugal are the oddsmakers' favorites and have the quality to overcome a Luxembourg side in strong form, but the visitors are likely to prioritize their defense on Monday. It might be a tighter result than the one in March, but Portugal are still posed for a commanding win at home. Pick: Portugal 2, Luxembourg 0