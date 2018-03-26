Portugal vs. Netherlands live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Portugal continues to prepare itself for the 2018 World Cup when it faces the Netherlands on Monday in the day's most anticipated international friendly.

Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to know

It's a Dutch squad filled with young talent, and some players that may get their first cap like Justin Kluivert, the son of legendary dutch striker Patrick Kluivert. On the Portugal side, it will be important for Fernando Santos to see some things from some national team fringe players like Jose Fonte and Joao Cancelo as he aims to form his team for this summer.

Prediction

Ronaldo again scores, this time early, as Portugal pounds the Netherlands by controlling the pace in the middle and doing damage from out wide in the final third. Portugal 3, Netherlands 0.