Portugal vs. Netherlands: Nations League final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first ever Nations League final will be played on Sunday as the Estadio do Dragao as Portugal hosts Netherlands. The Portuguese got through to the final thanks to a 3-1 win over Switzerland on Wednesday, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals for his country. The Dutch beat England by the same score but needed extra time to do it, setting up as tasty a final as possible.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Nations League final: Portugal vs. Netherlands

Date : Sunday, June 9



: Sunday, June 9 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio do Dragao



: Estadio do Dragao TV channel : ESPN



: ESPN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Portugal -130 | Netherlands +110

Storylines

Portugal: Ronaldo absolutely took over against Switzerland and looks to be in midseason form rather than vacation form. He scored a brilliant free kick and took all of his shots really well. Not short of confidence, he enters in top form with Bernardo Silva also at a high level with an assist against the Swiss.

Netherlands: The Dutch didn't finish particularly well against England but created a boatload of chances. They have so much speed down the wings that they can give Portugal trouble if they send their right back and left back forward. Playing on the road won't be easy for the Dutch, but they have the defense to keep Ronaldo without a goal.

Portugal vs. Netherlands prediction

Portugal scores first, but the Dutch come back and take the title on a Memphis Depay winner.

Pick: Netherlands 2, Portugal 1