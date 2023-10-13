With four games left to go in Euro qualifying, Portugal and Slovakia hope to convert their status as the top two teams in Group J into berths at next summer's European Championship.

Portugal remain the favorites to top Group J and compete at the Germany-set tournament after a perfect six wins out of six in qualifying. Slovakia sit five points behind them and remain in the hunt for a spot at their third successive Euros, but are only three points ahead of a Luxembourg team that could play at a major international tournament for the first time if all goes right.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Oct. 13 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 13 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio do Dragao -- Porto , Portugal

Estadio do Dragao -- , Portugal Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Portugal -430; Draw +440; Slovakia +1100

Storylines

The two played each other a month ago in Bratislava, with Portugal eventually taking home a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Bruno Fernandes. It may have been a closely contested affair at first, but Portugal eventually took charge of the game to secure yet another win.

They are once again the frontrunners in this week's fixture, especially considering the squad is as close to full strength as it gets. Fernandes will be eligible for the 2016 Euro champions, as will the in-form Joao Felix and fellow notable forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota. Slovakia have proved to be a defensively sturdy side, only conceding two goals in six games, but Portugal's attack-heavy roster means they will look to pad a goal differential that already stands +24.

Prediction

There's very little reason to suspect Portugal will not continue their fine form in Euro qualifying, but Slovakia's defensive resolve might limit the Portuguese offense, even in front of a home crowd. Pick: Portugal 2, Slovakia 0