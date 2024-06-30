Portugal and Slovenia are set to square off in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024 on Monday afternoon. The winner of Monday's match moves on to play the winner of France vs. Belgium. Portugal were winners of Group F after compiling six points through three games. Meanwhile, Slovenia finished third in Group C after recording three points and a zero-goal differential.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Portugal are the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Portugal vs. Slovenia odds, while the Slovenians are +1000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +380 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Slovenia vs. Portugal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Portugal vs. Slovenia from every angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Slovenia vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Slovenia money line: Portugal -300, Slovenia +1000, Draw +380

Portugal vs. Slovenia over/under: 2.5 goals

SVN: Slovenia have yet to lose in this competition, recording three draws

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 130 goals for Portugal

Why you should back Portugal

Portugal have played in the Euro eight times in history. Portugal have been able to be effective on the attacking third in this tournament. They have multiple playmakers on the field, scoring five total goals in the group stage. That ranks third among all teams. Forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the top players on the field for Portugal even at 39 years old.

Ronaldo plays at a great pace while being a prolific scorer and facilitator. Last season for Al Nassr, he finished with 35 goals and 11 assists. In three group-stage games, he finished with one assist but zero goals on 12 total shots. In addition to those numbers, Ronaldo has the most goals in Euro history (45) and was tied for the most goals in the 2020 Euro (5). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Slovenia

This is the Slovenians' second time playing in the Euros with the last one coming in 2000. During that run, they didn't make it past the group stage. They are going to need a masterful performance from the whole team to pull off an upset on Monday. Slovenia may look to forward Benjamin Sesko for a spark. He's a smart playmaker when attacking.

He's scored 11 total goals for his country, including five goals during the Euro qualifiers. In addition, the 21-year-old had 14 goals and two assists last season for RB Leipzig. Defender Zan Karničnik has been a strong force for Slovenia thus far at Euro 2024. He's netted one goal for Slovenia in three games. See which team to pick here.

