Portugal host Spain on Tuesday with a two-point lead in UEFA Nations League A Group 2 knowing that a draw will send them into the final phase. The Portuguese lead the Spanish after Switzerland beat Luis Enrique's men 2-1 in Zaragoza and the pair drew last time out ahead of this meeting. A 4-0 win in Prague means that Fernando Santos' men must be considered favorites to progress.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch & odds

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 27 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 27 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Municipal de Braga -- Braga, Portugal

TV and live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Portugal +125; Draw +210; Spain +220 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of action so far this season is the main talking point with the Manchester United man going the full 90 against Czech Republic and providing one assist. The nation's hopes rest on the 37-year-old star's involvement so he needs to be at his best if he is to justify a key role heading to Qatar.

Spain: Meanwhile, the Spanish are suffering because many players key to Enique's plans are not getting regular minutes at club level. One of the youngest squad's boasted by an elite European national heading into the World Cup, La Roja could use a convincing performance here -- regardless of the result and potential progress.

Prediction

Pick: This one feels like a score draw so I will go for 1-1. Spain need to improve while Portugal are riding the high from another convincing win after a summer turnaround in form once their Qatar berth was booked. Ronaldo's involvement is the subject of hot debate so expect him to be motivated if given the chance from the off.