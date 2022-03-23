Portugal hosts Turkey on Thursday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifier. The winner advances to face either North Macedonia or Italy for one of the final three European berths in the 2022 World Cup. Portugal earned 17 points (5-2-1) during the qualification tournament to finish three behind Serbia in Group A after falling 2-1 in their matchup on Nov. 14. Turkey was runner-up in Group G after registering 21 points (6-3-1), two fewer than the Netherlands. The Portuguese have won six of their eight all-time meetings with the Turks.

Kickoff at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. Portugal is the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Portugal vs. Turkey odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Turkey is the +800 underdog. A 90-minute draw is listed at +360 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Portugal vs. Turkey spread: Portugal -1.5 (+100)

Portugal vs. Turkey over-under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Turkey money line: Portugal -300, Turkey +800, Draw +360

POR: Portugal allowed only six goals over its eight qualification tournament games

TUR: Turkey had eight different players score at least two goals in its 10 qualifying matches

Why you should back Portugal

With 17 points and a plus-11 goal differential, Portugal owns the best group record of any team in the playoffs. Portugal also has the best player on the pitch in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite playing in only seven of Portugal's eight matches, the 37-year-old superstar has been their most dangerous offensive weapon as he has scored a team-high six goals.

Portugal also has gotten plenty of production from Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. The 25-year-old native of Porto has registered four goals and an assist while appearing in only five games. Forward Joao Felix has yet to land on the scoresheet in five matches for Portugal, but the 22-year-old has scored four times in his last five outings for Atletico Madrid.

Why you should back Turkey

The Turks do not rely on any one player to provide offense, as 13 members have accounted for their 27 goals. Leading the way is striker Burak Yilmaz, who has netted five tallies while adding a pair of assists in nine matches. The 36-year-old had his best performance in Turkey's qualifying opener, recording a hat trick in the 4-2 victory over the Netherlands.

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has played in all 10 of Turkey's matches and scored three goals while adding five assists, which ties him for fourth in the qualification tournament. Meanwhile, Kerem Akturkoglu and Halil Dervisoglu, who are teammates with Galatasaray of Turkey's Super Lig, both have produced three goals, respectively. The 23-year-old Akturkoglu has scored in each of his last two outings for the Turks and supplied all the offense for Galatasaray in its 2-1 triumph Besiktas on March 13.

