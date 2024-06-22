Portugal will attempt to extend their dominance over Turkey in the head-to-head series when the teams collide in Euro 2024 on Saturday at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund. Portugal have won seven of the last eight meetings between the sides. That includes a 3-1 victory in the teams' most recent matchup, a qualifying match two years ago for the 2022 World Cup. Both teams enter Saturday with three points in Group F and will meet with the lead in the group on the line.

Kickoff is set for noon. ET. A Selecao are the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Turkey vs. Portugal odds, with Turkey the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05), among others.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Turkiye vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Turkiye money line: Portugal -165, Turkiye +450, Draw +300

Portugal vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. Turkiye spread: Turkiye +0.5 (+130), Portugal -0.5 (-170)

TUR: Cenk Tosun leads team with 20 goals

leads team with 20 goals POR: Portugal lead Euro 2024 in possession (69%)

Why you should back Portugal

A Selecao were dominant in qualifying for Euro 2024. In 10 matches, Portugal went a perfect 10-0-0 while scoring the most goals (36) and conceding the fewest (two) of any team in any group. They also led all teams in shots, shots on target, big chances created and touches in the opponent's box.

One of the keys to Portugal's prolific attack is Bruno Fernandes. The 29-year-old midfielder for Manchester United has elite movement, vision and passing ability and had six goals and seven assists in the team's 10 qualifying matches. He also had 10 goals and eight assists in 35 Premier League matches for Manchester United last season.

Why you should back Turkiye

Turkiye have a world class playmaker in Hakan Calhanoglu. The 30-year-old midfielder had 13 goals last season in league play for Inter Milan, which was tied for second on the team and tied for seventh in Serie A. For his efforts this season, Calhanoglu won the award as the best midfielder in Serie A.

In addition, Turkiye have an emerging star in Kenan Yildiz. The 19-year-old attacker had four goals in 10 starts (and 22 substitute appearances) across all competitions for Juventus this past season. His play has reportedly drawn the interest of big-name clubs interested in signing the sensation, including Liverpool.

