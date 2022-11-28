Portugal are set face Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday in a crunch clash in Group H. The Portuguese won their opener against Ghana and the Uruguayans were held to a draw by South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo made a scoring start to his Qatar campaign, converting from the penalty spot, while La Celeste were unlucky not to beat the Koreans after Fede Valverde smashed the woodwork. These two are expected to advance from the group, but Diego Alonso's Uruguay arguably need the points more given that Fernando Santos' Portugal still have South Korea to face last. However, this will not be decisive for the South Americans in terms of qualification nor elimination. Earlier on Monday Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 making this match all the more crucial for Uruguay who could be left at the bottom of the group with a loss.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Nov. 28 | Time : 2:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 28 | : 2:00 p.m. ET Location : Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Portugal +100; Draw: +220; Uruguay +300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Portugal: There are no new injury concerns for Santos, but the Portuguese boss could opt to make a change or two anyway. William Carvalho made a big difference against Ghana and could be handed a starting role. Rafa Leao's goal off the bench in that match might not be enough to earn him a place in the XI given how much of the Portugal attack is conditioned by Ronaldo's availability. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix should continue to support their skipper up top while Raphael Guerreiro should remain in place despite the possibility of using Diogo Dalot to bring Joao Cancelo across to left-back.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Uruguay: Ronald Araujo's fitness remains a topic of debate as he continues to recover post-thigh surgery. The Barcelona man is unlikely to be fit enough to start which means that Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera should continue in defense. Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Matias Vecino will likely remain the midfield unit. Edinson Cavani could come into the attack given Luis Suarez's struggles against South Korea, but it should not impact the use of Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri.

Prediction

This one promises to be a close one and could easily finish in a draw. However, I will go for Uruguay getting a narrow win which could put them in control of the group. Expect Darwin Nunez to come up big. Pick: Uruguay 1, Portugal 0