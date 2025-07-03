Following the tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the Portuguese women's national team will have a tribute in their honor. The Portuguese women's team will face Spain in the UEFA Women's Euro to kick off the group stage at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, but with the news of Jota and his brother's death in a car crash weighing heavily on the soccer world, a tribute has been planned as the team will wear arm bands, according to BBC. There will also be a minute's silence observed at all matches on Thursday and Friday in the UEFA Women's Euro in remembrance.

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation president, Pedro Proenca, said: "The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.

"Far beyond being an exceptional player, with nearly 50 caps for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference within his own community. On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players, respectively, performed.

"We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Jota lifted the UEFA Nations League title twice with Portugal and collected 49 caps for the senior team, scoring 14 goals and assisting 12 more.