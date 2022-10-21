Steven Gerrard went into Aston Villa's Premier League clash away at Fulham on Thursday knowing that he needed four to six points from that game and Brentford at home this coming Sunday to keep his job. Barely an hour after a miserable 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage was confirmed, the club issued the briefest of official statements to confirm the former England international's dismissal.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect," read the communique. "A club spokesman said: 'We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.'"

Gerrard leaves Villa in 17th place with just two wins and three draws from 11 matches so far, despite a talented squad which the Liverpool legend had been given substantial backing to construct. Star Brazilians Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos as well as Frenchmen Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne were all lured to Villa Park since Gerrard's appointment.

The Villans, 1982 European champions and seven-time English topflight winners as well as seven-time FA Cup and five-time League Cup conquerors, are historically big -- a true sleeping giant. Under Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens' joint ownership, ambition is strong and there is desire to restore Villa back to their former standing and to win the first major silverware of the 21st century.

However, to even dream of such a turnaround, there must be an acceptance that Gerrard has left this Villa side on the verge of a relegation battle. Whoever takes the B6 hotseat next must be capable of immediately turning the Second City outfit's fortunes around before targeting greater things with a group of players barely tapping into their potential.

We look at the main candidates.

1. Mauricio Pochettino

Although some reports suggest the move for Pochettino is unlikely to develop, he remains the favorite to be approached by Villa to replace Gerrard is Mauricio Pochettino with the Argentine out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer. His return to Parc des Princes did not work out as expected despite finally adding league and cup success to his resumé with Ligue 1 and Coupe de France victories.

In Paris, that was the bare minimum expected and Pochettino now finds himself relying upon his past achievements with Tottenham Hotspur rather than his French exploits. Sevilla was already touted as a potential destination while fruitless talks were held with OGC Nice, and the feeling is that the ex-Southampton boss would be best suited to a Premier League return.

Whether Pochettino sees potential in Villa's current situation or is waiting for a more prestigious posting to open is unclear at present. However, Sawiris and Edens are determined to land a top-quality manager and they are prepared to pay the necessary sums of money to get this sort of caliber boss and then back them in the transfer market.

There are questions over the type of squad Pochettino would inherit and how it does not fit the profile that has seen the man from Murphy succeed in the past, but there can be no doubt that Villa's current crop are far better than they are showing. Also, in terms of his experience and track record in the Premier League, he appears to be the ideal fit.

2. Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel remains available after the Blues replaced him with Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter following a difficult start to the season. The German tactician has been linked with Julian Nagelsmann's position at Bayern Munich and turned down Bayer Leverkusen before Xabi Alonso was appointed.

A recent UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea and beaten finalist with PSG, Tuchel might appear to be out of Villa's reach given their current mediocrity. However, it is also the sort of ambitious move that could finally help the club to reestablish themselves as a Premier League force with a boss who might feel that he has a point or two left to prove to the English game.

3. Thomas Frank

Villa's first managerial appointment on Sawiris and Edens' watch was taking then Brentford boss and childhood fan Dean Smith as Steve Bruce's replacement while still in the Championship. Smith masterminded the Villans' topflight return while his replacement Thomas Frank followed suit with the Bees.

Smith is now back in the second tier with Norwich City while Frank has Brentford in the top half of the Premier League after an impressive debut season. Might Villa be about to attempt a repeat of history to lure the highly rated Danish tactician to Birmingham with the promise of significant funds to revive this dormant giant? Frank's men will be the visitors this Sunday.

4. Unai Emery

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was Newcastle United's first choice to replace Bruce once their Saudi Arabian takeover was complete, but the Spaniard stayed on with Villarreal CF after their UEFA Europa League success and were a surprise package in last season's Champions League. There is a sense that Emery has unfinished business in England after his Gunners spell and is another ex-PSG name too.

5. Rafa Benitez

Despite boasting a lengthy resumé, Rafa Benitez's most recent Premier League posting with Everton left much to be desired and there is a growing feeling that he is now yesterday's man. The Toffees also showed with Carlo Ancelotti that big names and vast experience do not always guarantee a ticket into the elite so a move for the Spanish tactician would be a surprise.

6. Andre Villas-Boas

Available after some time off following his most recent adventure with Olympique de Marseille, Andre Villas-Boas is a name that has started to circulate around recent vacancies. A former Chelsea and Spurs boss, the Portuguese might feel that he has the energy and experience to pursue a new Premier League adventure, but his record suggests limited staying power despite short-term results.