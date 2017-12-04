Post World Cup draw Power Rankings: How draw results affected each team's chances

RK TEAM

1. Brazil -- No change here. Brazil is the favorite to win and has a winnable group with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

2. France

+1

France goes up a spot with a simple group in Denmark, Peru and Australia. You can book their spot in the next round now.

3. Germany -1 A tough draw, but don't get me wrong - Germany is certainly moving on. Facing Mexico, Sweden and South Korea will be nice tests to prep this team for another run.



4. Spain -- Good draw getting Portugal, Iran and Morocco. Couldn't have asked for a much better draw, getting two very winnable games.



5. Argentina +2 Avoided a big dog from Pot 2 to settle in a tough, but not overly challenging group. Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria will all be tests, but ones this team will be prepared for.



6. Uruguay -- They get the host nation again and are a near lock to make the round of 16.



7. Portugal -2 They go down a couple after getting into a toughie with Spain, because if they lose that one, this team is more likely than Spain to slip up and crash out against the others.



8. Belgium -- Nice draw and a lock for the next round. Beating Tunisia and Panama should be a breeze, will also be favored to beat England.



9. England -- Like Belgium, a good draw. Fully expected to move on.



10. Colombia -- Good draw for Colombia who expect to be in the next round. Poland was the Pot 1 team they wanted, and Senegal and Japan are inferior.



11. Mexico -- Tough getting Germany, Sweden and South Korea, but Mexico is the clear number two in this group.



12. Croatia +1 They move up a spot after landing Iceland, Nigeria and Argentina. The clear second-best team.



13. Russia -1 Uruguay and Egypt won't be easy, but they should still move on. Will likely beat Saudi Arabia in opener.



14. Poland -- Not a tough draw at all, which increases their chances of moving on.



15. Switzerland -- No movement for the Swiss, who are better than Costa Rica and Serbia. But a slip up there, and watch out.



16. Denmark +1 The Danish are up a spot with a great draw against Peru and Australia. France will be tough, but this team has enough quality in the middle to win.



17. Peru +2 The Peruvians also have to be happy with their draw. If they take care of Denmark, they should be good.



18. Costa Rica -2 Getting Brazil and Swtizerland was tough to swallow. Do they have any more magic left over from 2014?



19. Sweden +1 If Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes back, this team should have enough to move on to the round of 16.



20. Nigeria +2 A decent draw for Nigeria, who will circle the game against Croatia as the one it must win to move on. More than capable of doing so.



21. Japan +2 A very good draw for Japan. Their chances of moving on to the next round increase.



22. South Korea -1 Likely headed home. To get four points from Germany, Mexico and Sweden, just to have a chance, is going to be tricky.



23. Iceland -5 The biggest fall of all after getting Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria. Each team is more talented and should be favored to win, but don't underestimate the heart of this team, as we saw at Euro 2016 and in qualifying.



24. Serbia -- Just as they started, little chance of moving on, especially with Brazil and Switzerland on the schedule.



25. Egypt -- Not a bad draw. Getting anything from Uruguay is unlikely, but Mohamed Salah's form gives this team a chance against Russia.



26. Senegal +1 They can beat Poland and Japan and move on to the round of 16.



27. Australia -1 Poor Aussies. Without a coach, and without much of a chance to advance. France and Denmark are better, and beating Peru won't be easy.



28. Panama -- Thanks for coming, Panama. Unlikely to net more than three points. They stand next to no chance against England and Belgium.



29. Morocco -- Getting Portugal and Spain is like a return ticket to north Africa.



30. Saudi Arabia +2 Up two spots because getting Russia and Egypt gives this team a chance. Where as a pot four team like Panama got Belgium and England, the Saudis have to love their draw.



31. Iran -1 Never stood much of a chance, and especially after getting Portugal and Spain.

