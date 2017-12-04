Post World Cup draw Power Rankings: How draw results affected each team's chances

Brazil is still at the top of the list, while a new team is second

The 2018 World Cup draw brings some changes to our power rankings, as we look at the strongest contenders to the least likely to succeed. There weren't a lot of big movers but there were some shifts towards the top. 

Here's a look at our latest rankings, the first since our initial ones, along with how many spots the teams moved. 

RK TEAM
CHG ANALYSIS
1.
bra.png
 Brazil -- No change here. Brazil is the favorite to win and has a winnable group with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
2.
bra.png
 France 
 +1    
 France goes up a spot with a simple group in Denmark, Peru and Australia. You can book their spot in the next round now.
3.
bra.png
 Germany -1 A tough draw, but don't get me wrong - Germany is certainly moving on. Facing Mexico, Sweden and South Korea will be nice tests to prep this team for another run.
4.
bra.png
 Spain -- Good draw getting Portugal, Iran and Morocco. Couldn't have asked for a much better draw, getting two very winnable games.
5.
bra.png
 Argentina +2 Avoided a big dog from Pot 2 to settle in a tough, but not overly challenging group. Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria will all be tests, but ones this team will be prepared for. 
6.
bra.png
 Uruguay -- They get the host nation again and are a near lock to make the round of 16. 
7.
bra.png
 Portugal -2 They go down a couple after getting into a toughie with Spain, because if they lose that one, this team is more likely than Spain to slip up and crash out against the others. 
8.
bra.png
 Belgium -- Nice draw and a lock for the next round. Beating Tunisia and Panama should be a breeze, will also be favored to beat England. 
9.
bra.png
 England -- Like Belgium, a good draw. Fully expected to move on. 
10.
bra.png
 Colombia -- Good draw for Colombia who expect to be in the next round. Poland was the Pot 1 team they wanted, and Senegal and Japan are inferior. 
11.
bra.png
 Mexico -- Tough getting Germany, Sweden and South Korea, but Mexico is the clear number two in this group.
12.
bra.png
 Croatia +1 They move up a spot after landing Iceland, Nigeria and Argentina. The clear second-best team.
13.
bra.png
 Russia -1 Uruguay and Egypt won't be easy, but they should still move on. Will likely beat Saudi Arabia in opener.
14.
bra.png
 Poland -- Not a tough draw at all, which increases their chances of moving on.
15.
bra.png
 Switzerland -- No movement for the Swiss, who are better than Costa Rica and Serbia. But a slip up there, and watch out. 
16.
bra.png
 Denmark +1 The Danish are up a spot with a great draw against Peru and Australia. France will be tough, but this team has enough quality in the middle to win.
17.
bra.png
 Peru +2 The Peruvians also have to be happy with their draw. If they take care of Denmark, they should be good.
18.
bra.png
 Costa Rica -2 Getting Brazil and Swtizerland was tough to swallow. Do they have any more magic left over from 2014?
19.
bra.png
 Sweden +1 If Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes back, this team should have enough to move on to the round of 16. 
20.
bra.png
 Nigeria +2 A decent draw for Nigeria, who will circle the game against Croatia as the one it must win to move on. More than capable of doing so. 
21.
bra.png
 Japan +2 A very good draw for Japan. Their chances of moving on to the next round increase. 
22.
bra.png
 South Korea -1 Likely headed home. To get four points from Germany, Mexico and Sweden, just to have a chance, is going to be tricky.
23.
bra.png
 Iceland -5 The biggest fall of all after getting Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria. Each team is more talented and should be favored to win, but don't underestimate the heart of this team, as we saw at Euro 2016 and in qualifying. 
24.
bra.png
 Serbia -- Just as they started, little chance of moving on, especially with Brazil and Switzerland on the schedule. 
25.
bra.png
 Egypt -- Not a bad draw. Getting anything from Uruguay is unlikely, but Mohamed Salah's form gives this team a chance against Russia. 
26.
bra.png
 Senegal +1 They can beat Poland and Japan and move on to the round of 16.
27.
bra.png
 Australia -1 Poor Aussies. Without a coach, and without much of a chance to advance. France and Denmark are better, and beating Peru won't be easy.
28.
bra.png
 Panama -- Thanks for coming, Panama. Unlikely to net more than three points. They stand next to no chance against England and Belgium. 
29.
bra.png
 Morocco -- Getting Portugal and Spain is like a return ticket to north Africa. 
30.
bra.png
 Saudi Arabia +2 Up two spots because getting Russia and Egypt gives this team a chance. Where as a pot four team like Panama got Belgium and England, the Saudis have to love their draw. 
31.
bra.png
 Iran -1 Never stood much of a chance, and especially after getting Portugal and Spain. 
32.
bra.png
 Tunisia -1 Same as Iran. Tunisia has some talent and will be thrilled to be back at the World Cup, but they are almost certainly headed home after the third game.

.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories